Wolfe Research Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

