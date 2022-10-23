World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRLD. Stephens lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
World Acceptance Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
