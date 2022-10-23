World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRLD. Stephens lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

