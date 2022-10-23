Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

AUY stock opened at GBX 400 ($4.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 398.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

