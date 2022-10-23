YES WORLD (YES) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 1% against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $188,496.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,864,708 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

