Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,037 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.21. 2,354,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,746. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

