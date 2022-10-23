ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CNET opened at $0.85 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

