10,000 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 291.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SFL by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SFL by 33.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFL Price Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

