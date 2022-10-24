13,190 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen Trading Down 1.9 %

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $306.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.