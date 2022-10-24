1inch Network (1INCH) Price Tops $0.57

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $353.87 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,413,007 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.