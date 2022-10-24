292,376 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 292,376 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,917,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,576. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

