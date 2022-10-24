33,483 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in NU by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NU by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

NU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. 454,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,588,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

