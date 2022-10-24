360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.46

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 12081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.