3,700 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,090,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 440,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

