37Protocol (37C) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,941.00

37Protocol (37C) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $71,941.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

