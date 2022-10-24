3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

3M stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. 117,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

