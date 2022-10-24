5,188 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

