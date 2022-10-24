56,115 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

