7,700 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $244.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.