860 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 718.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

