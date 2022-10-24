9,104 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $129.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

