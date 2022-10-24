AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $194.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.75.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

SKFRY stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

