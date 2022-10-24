AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

