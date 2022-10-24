Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.48. 19,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,282. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

