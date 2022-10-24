Achain (ACT) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $79,404.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007060 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005538 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

