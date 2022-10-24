Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,639 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Adobe by 27.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,042,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,834,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

ADBE opened at $308.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.03. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

