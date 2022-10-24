Adshares One Day Trading Volume Tops $594,006.00 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $54.10 million and approximately $594,006.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,589 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

