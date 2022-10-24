ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.74

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

