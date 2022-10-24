Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $152.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $118.33 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

