AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $54.84 Million Investment in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,838,000.
Separately, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF in the second quarter worth $1,697,000.
Adaptive Core ETF Price Performance
RULE remained flat at $19.46 during trading on Monday. 17,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.
