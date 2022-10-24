AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 390,876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 733,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

