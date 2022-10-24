AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $42,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.51. The stock had a trading volume of 140,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.