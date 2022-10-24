aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.66 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $66.66 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007062 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008723 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

