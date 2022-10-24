AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. AGNC Investment updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 14,986,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,702,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 96.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.