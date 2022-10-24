AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. AGNC Investment updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AGNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 14,986,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,702,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.