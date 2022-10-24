AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

