Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.12

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Aisin Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

