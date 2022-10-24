Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.