Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

