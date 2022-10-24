Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.30. 53 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

