Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Up to $142.52

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.52, but opened at $150.65. Alamo Group shares last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.