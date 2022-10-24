Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$66.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$58.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

