Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 441,353 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

