Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$33.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.58.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,554. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$26.15 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

