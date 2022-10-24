Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
