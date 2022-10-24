Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

