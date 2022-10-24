Amaze World (AMZE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $91.79 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

