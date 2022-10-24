Amaze World Trading Up 0.1% This Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

