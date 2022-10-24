Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 22.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Amdocs stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

