Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,716. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $996.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

