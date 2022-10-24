American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 259,395 shares of company stock worth $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

