American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.01. 131,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,516. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

